TAIPEI Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp (2498.TW) said on Thursday its new models are in compliance with the International Trade Commission's ruling, in response to Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) latest patent lawsuit brought against HTC.

"The U.S. Customs office has reviewed and approved HTC devices for import into the U.S., as they are in compliance with the ITC's ruling," HTC said in a statement.

Media reported late on Wednesday that Apple filed an enforcement action at the International Trade Commission in Washington, seeking an emergency order that would block imports of HTC's newest phones and tablet computers.

