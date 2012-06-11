Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 billion barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
HONG KONG China clean-energy company Huadian Fuxin Energy Corp plans to raise up to $340 million (218.5 million pounds) through a Hong Kong initial public offering, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Monday.
The company has set a HK$1.60-1.76 per share price range for the offer, the term sheet showed. Including the over-allotment option, the IPO would raise $391 million.
(The story is corrected to delete reference to Asia's second-biggest offering this year.)
ULAANBAATAR Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion (£4.4 billion) economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.
BEIJING China's investment in the property sector will likely expand at a slower pace in 2017 as Beijing looks to curb speculation, while infrastructure spending is expected to maintain a double-digit growth, state media cited a government adviser as saying.