CHENGDU, China Huawei Technologies Co Ltd will continue to talk with the government and other related parties after parliamentarians raised concerns about the Chinese firm's involvement in the country's critical network infrastructure, the chief executive said on Friday.

Parliamentarians said Huawei should not have been allowed to become embedded in a multi-billion pound deal to supply equipment to BT Group Plc, Britain's largest telecoms operator, without the knowledge and scrutiny of ministers.

Huawei's rotating CEO, Guo Ping, told Reuters that the world's No.2 telecom equipment maker will continue to communicate with the British government and plans to increase investment in the country.

"We will continue to communicate on this issue with the UK government and related parties and we will thank them for the support they have given us for the past 12 years," Guo said in an interview on the sidelines of a business conference in Chengdu in southwestern China.

"We will, to the best of our ability, continue to expand our investment in the UK."

The move comes amid mounting concerns on both sides of the Atlantic over the potential security threat stemming from Huawei's access to communication infrastructure.

Huawei, founded in 1987 by Ren Zhengfei, a former officer in China's People's Liberation Army, has come under scrutiny in countries including the United States and Australia about alleged links between the company and the Chinese state.

