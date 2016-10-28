Stocks bask in afterglow of Dow breaking past 20,000
LONDON World stock markets climbed strongly on Thursday, with investors basking in the afterglow of a break past 20,000 points for Wall Street’s record high Dow Jones index.
FRANKFURT German financial watchdog Bafin has launched an insider trading probe into a drop in the price of Hugo Boss (BOSSn.DE) shares in February, a spokeswoman for Bafin said on Friday.
Hugo Boss's stock dropped nearly 20 percent on Feb. 23, after the fashion house warned its full-year profit would decline.
Bafin looked into trade in Hugo Boss shares before and after the announcement as a matter of routine and found data that has prompted it to launch an insider trading probe, the spokeswoman said.
"We will see whether the investigation turns up concrete evidence of insider trading," she said, confirming a report by German weekly Der Spiegel.
An insider trading probe at Bafin commonly involves the regulator asking banks for the names of people who bought or sold trades ahead of a big move in a stock price. Then it examines whether these people may have had access to insider information.
If there was suspicion of insider trading, Bafin would hand over the evidence to public prosecutors, according to the spokeswoman.
Hugo Boss was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)
LONDON Royal Bank of Scotland has taken a 3.1 billion pound ($3.92 billion) provision as it prepares to settle claims in the United States that it mis-sold toxic mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis.
LONDON British retail sales fell unexpectedly in January, dragged down by the biggest decline in groceries sales since 2004, an industry survey showed on Thursday.