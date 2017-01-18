Exclusive: Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
BUDAPEST Hungary's foreign minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday the European Union and Britain should strive for the widest, most comprehensive possible free trade deal in the wake of Britain's impending exit from the bloc, or Europe risks economic harm.
He added that even though Brexit was "bad news for Europe as well as Hungary" the European Union must not penalise London in any way for the decision, and urged close cooperation between Europe and Britain in the areas of security and labour.
Szijjarto warned that the UK is likely to make quick trade deals with other nations, posing a risk to Europe if it proves less competitive.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Catherine Evans)
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
LONDON BT lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday when an Italian accounting scandal compounded a sudden slowdown in its British government work, forcing the telecoms group to cut forecasts for the next two years.