BUDAPEST Hungary announced new measures on Monday to rein in its chronic budget deficit and avert the loss of European Union development funds, which could deal a further blow to its weak economy as the prospect of international aid is a key support.

Seeking to avert the loss of EU funds worth nearly half a billion euros next year for repeated budgetary offences, central Europe's most indebted nation flagged new taxes and spending cuts worth up to 2.3 percent of economic output next year.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose unorthodox measures to avoid austerity have roiled markets and alienated European partners during his turbulent two years in office, is in Brussels to unlock stalled talks on financial assistance.

Hungary needs a multibillion-euro funding deal from the International Monetary Fund and the EU to rein in unsustainable borrowing costs and prevent a funding crisis.

EU finance ministers in March suspended Hungary's access to half a billion euros in aid from 2013 for failing to keep its budget in check but told Budapest it could escape the sanctions if it makes a fiscal adjustment by June.

The measures announced on Monday in Hungary's updated euro convergence plan, submitted to Brussels, include new taxes on telecommunications services and financial transactions, as well as some cuts in drug subsidies and spending cuts at ministries.

The steps aim to reduce the budget deficit by 155 billion forints ($689.86 million) this year and up to 665 billion in 2013 depending on the revenue raised from the transaction tax.

The key question is whether the measures will be sufficient to dispel the EU's concerns and how the programme will be received by the IMF once Hungary starts negotiating its new financing programme.

The planned measures are part of Budapest's drive to keep its budget deficit below the EU's 3 percent of GDP ceiling after a rare fiscal surplus achieved last year with a huge private pension grab and "crisis" taxes on businesses.

Orban has promised to end these big special taxes on energy, retail and telecommunications firms next year and halve a financial sector tax that is the highest in the EU, the mainstays of his unorthodox campaign to avoid austerity.

But the composition of the proposed steps signals Orban, whose ad hoc steps paired with a weak growth outlook prompted main rating agencies to slash Hungary's credit score to "junk", is running out of exotic options to tackle the deficit.

As a result of the new adjustment measures and weaker exports to the euro zone, the economy will stagnate this year, with growth edging up to 1.6 percent in 2013, and to 2.5 percent in 2014, the year of the next parliamentary elections.

The new tax on financial transactions, which the government plans at a general rate of 0.1 percent, will be levied on corporate, retail bank and postal transactions, and could hurt the pockets of Hungarian consumers.

There will also be a new tax on all phone calls and text messages. The government said the new taxes were part of a shift towards consumption-type taxes from taxing incomes. ($1 = 224.6820 Hungarian forints)

(Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Ron Askew)