Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (C) leaves a polling station after casting his vote during Hungary's municipal elections in Budapest, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST Hungary's government will submit its 2015 draft budget to parliament on Monday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

The indebted central European country has pledged to keep its budget deficit below 3 percent of economic output to avert a European Union fiscal monitoring procedure and the threat of losing access to billions of euros worth of development funds.

Orban told a gathering of his ruling Fidesz party that two of the main goals of the budget would be to support job creation and streamline the public education sector.

Orban, re-elected for a new four-year term in April, said he aimed to get the 178,000 people still on jobless benefits into work by the end of the current parliament in 2018.

"We should see the reflection of this (goal) in the budget bill to be submitted tomorrow," Orban said on Sunday.

He said the government also aimed to reform the public education system to make it more efficient. He did not elaborate.

Orban has stabilized Hungary's shaky finances with a string of unconventional measures. These have included Europe's highest bank levy and special taxes on some sectors, which have curbed a chronic shortfall but which critics say have undermined the business climate.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Keiron Henderson)