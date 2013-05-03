BUDAPEST/BRUSSELS Hungary said on Friday it was on track to bring its budget deficit within European Union rules and win release from the bloc's penalty system, challenging suggestions that this would require more cuts.

The EU said Hungary could exit the bloc's excessive deficit procedure if it proves it can keep its budget deficit below 3 percent this year and next with new fiscal measures that offset a projected overshoot.

But Hungarian Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said the European Commission's projections which forecast a rise in Hungary's budget deficit to 3 percent of economic output this year from 1.9 percent in 2012 and to 3.3 percent next year were "wrong" and "unjust."

He said Hungary was ready to keep its deficit below 3 percent and Brussels was overestimating the deficit as it had last year, when government measures urged by Brussels sapped the economy.

"By taking new measures, the government can ensure that the deficit will remain clearly below 3 percent this year and next," the EU's Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told a news conference.

Varga told Reuters that the government did not plan fiscal adjustment measures and the 2014 budget would target a deficit below 3 percent of economic output.

At a news conference later he softened his stance, saying that even though no budget law amendment was needed, reserves worth about 180 billion forints ($795 million) in the 2013 budget still gave the government some fiscal leeway.

"I don't rule out though that the government can take measures in its own authority ... if in the next few weeks we cannot convince the European Commission that the deficit will be below 3 percent this year."

"If the economy's performance does not change in an unfavourable way ... Hungary will have all the chances to get out in June of the excessive deficit procedure that has been dragging on for nine years," he said. ($1 = 226.5 Hungarian forints)

