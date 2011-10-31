BUDAPEST A Romanian minibus crashed with a Romanian truck in southeastern Hungary late Sunday, killing 14 of the 15 people on the minibus, police said Monday.

Csongrad county police said, on www.police.hu, that the accident happened just before midnight Sunday, on the M43 motorway between the Hungarian towns of Szeged and Mako, near the Romanian-Hungarian border.

"The vehicle...broke the barrier and turned on its side and then crashed with a Romanian minibus which was heading towards Mako," police said.

The surviving minibus passenger is in a critical condition and the truck driver is in hospital in Szeged with serious injuries, police said.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.

