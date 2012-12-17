BUDAPEST Market talk that Hungary's central bank plans to limit offers in two-week bills to zero is "nonsense", a central bank source said on Monday, after the forint fell more than 1 percent on the rumours.

"This is nonsense. There's been no word about that," the source told Reuters when asked whether the bank planned to cut its two-week bill sales to zero.

The two-week bills, sold at weekly auctions, are the bank's main tool to manage liquidity in interbank markets.

Janos Cinkotai, one of the seven members of the rate-setting Monetary Council, declined to comment on the rumours.

