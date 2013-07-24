BUDAPEST The prediction by Hungary's central bank governor that a cycle of rate cuts could end between 3 and 3.5 percent is only one possible scenario and not a decision of the bank's rate-setting panel, a member of the panel told Reuters on Wednesday.

The comment from Monetary Council member Gyula Pleschinger differs from a statement made on Wednesday by bank chief Gyorgy Matolcsy, who said the council as a whole expected the rate-cutting cycle could end at between 3 and 3.5 percent, compared with 4 percent now after a 25 basis point cut on Tuesday.

Pleschinger denied there was any conflict inside the panel, but one analyst said the diverging views point to possible friction in the bank under Matolcsy, a former government minister and close associate of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The bank is under close scrutiny from markets because the currency in Hungary, central Europe's most indebted nation, has gone through bouts of volatility and may come under renewed pressure from turbulence in emerging markets.

Pleschinger said the scenario laid out by Matolcsy on Tuesday at a news conference was in line with the expectations of a significant part of the market, but monetary policy cannot be set by market expectations.

"I cannot see anything wrong with the fact that the Governor expressed his own opinion as well, and I think this is a possible scenario. But ... this is not yet a Monetary Council decision. The Monetary Council could decide otherwise," Pleschinger told Reuters.

"The bottom could be at 3.5 percent, or at 3.2 percent, or at 3.8 percent or possibly at 2.8 percent. We cannot predict this precisely now."

There was also some divergence on the timing of subsequent cuts. At Tuesday's news conference, Matolcsy said the cuts would be continuous. Pleschinger told Reuters he did not rule out a pause in rate cuts.

"If conditions justify in a given situation, rate cuts can even stop for one or two months, but not necessarily - they may also continue. The Monetary Council did not make a decision on that," he said.

PERSONAL OPINION

Matolcsy shares the prime minister's determination to get Hungary back to robust growth, and is one of the more dovish rate-setters.

After Matolcsy arrived at the bank in March, there was criticism of him from a rate-setter who had served under the previous governor and has since left. But Pleschinger, a former commercial banker who used to work with Matolcsy in government, was never involved in any of that dissent.

Asked by Reuters if there was division inside the Monetary Council, Pleschinger said: "No. I would like to repeat that it is not unusual in the Hungarian practice at least that the governor expresses his own opinion as well at the press conference (after the rate decision.)"

However, Zsolt Kondrat, analyst at MKB bank, said statements made by policymakers on Tuesday and Wednesday seemed to be "somewhat contradictory" and suggested problems with internal communication and decision-making at the bank.

"It is as if there was a power struggle within the ...(Monetary Council) between the management and the outside members," he said.

Pleschinger, who is on vacation, spoke to Reuters by telephone. He said Hungary's easing cycle had now entered a new phase of "fine-tuning" designed to get rates to the right level without upsetting volatile markets.

"We would very much like to avoid (a situation in which we would) need to raise interest rates all of a sudden after a sudden market move," he said.

Pleschinger said the Hungarian government's plan to help foreign currency borrowers was a key factor watched by rate setters, and that he trusted that the government would make "a responsible decision".

He said meeting its 3 percent inflation target remained the bank's main priority, followed by financial stability, and the bank should help the government's economic policy without threatening its inflation and stability objectives.

