BUDAPEST Hungary's government, which has dubbed a ratings downgrade by Moody's part of "financial attacks" against the country last month, can expect similar action sometime after mid-December, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

Orban also said it was "essential" for Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy -- sidelined from talks with international lenders -- to succeed with his economic stimulus plan, otherwise there was a risk the country might slip into a recession.

Moody's downgraded Hungary's bonds to Ba1, below investment-grade late last month, a week after a surprise move by Orban's centre-right government to seek a new aid package from the International Monetary Fund and the European Union.

Rival rating agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor's also rate Hungary at the brink of "junk" status with a negative outlook.

Fitch has said an IMF/EU deal could support Hungary but downside risks have remained. S&P said it expects to finish its assessment of Hungary by late February, after Budapest expects to conclude talks with international lenders.

Orban said it was as yet unclear whether Moody's downgrade had weakened the government's bargaining position in talks with the IMF, but added that ratings cuts across Europe were "in season" and they sometimes reached Hungary.

"This is always linked with speculative attacks, as was the case with Hungary," Orban told public radio MR1-Kossuth in an interview.

"We have managed to fight back this latest serious speculative attack. However, I prepare for another similar type of attack a few days after the middle of December," said Orban, who had flagged previous downgrades of Hungary last year.

His remarks came as the Financial Times reported that the IMF believed that a full standby agreement, or SBA, is the most appropriate option for Hungary, saved from collapse in late 2008 with just such a deal, which expired last year.

Hungary has repeatedly said it does not need a loan and ruled out entering into that type of agreement. However, the government has already backtracked on initial plans to seek an aid package with as little conditionality as possible.

Orban said Budapest could reach an agreement with the IMF "in a single day," as soon as the government has reached its objectives. He did not elaborate.

RECESSION RISK

Orban, who said recent volatility in the forint's exchange rate was not justified by Hungary's fundamentals, for the first time raised the possibility that Hungary might slip into a recession unless firm action is taken.

"In the event that we do not draft a plan to help the growth of the Hungarian economy but business goes on as usual as it does in Europe and in Hungary, the economy will fall into recession," Orban said.

The 2012 budget, which targets a deficit of 2.5 percent of economic output after a one-off 2011 surplus, is based on 1.5 percent GDP growth, even though the government's latest forecast is for just 0.5-1 percent expansion.

Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy was sidelined from the IMF/EU talks in a surprise move earlier this week and Orban said his minister's number one priority was to draft a detailed plan to keep the economy going.

Matolcsy held talks with central bank Governor Andras Simor about the plan on Thursday but revealed no specifics about the plan in a post-meeting statement.

The central bank, which raised interest rates by 50 basis points to a two-year high of 6.5 percent in a unanimous vote on Tuesday, has said its September forecast for 0.6 percent economic growth next year now looked optimistic.

Orban said the government and the central bank must cooperate to provide funding for the economy.

"The central bank handles huge amounts of money, which the western civilisation has shown can be called in to help economic growth," Orban said.

"The Economy Minister must come to an agreement with the central bank Governor on involving the large reserves at the central bank in (boosting) economic growth."

Asked about Tuesday's rate rise, Orban said that subject belonged to the central bank, adding however that he has always been against rate increases.

"Rate rises are always bad for the country, they are bad for the real economy. They do help the financial sector, they improve the profitability of banks, and sometimes may even be necessary," he said.

"But on the whole, enterprises should get as cheap loans as possible so that they can create as many jobs as possible."

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Kim Coghill/Ruth Pitchford)