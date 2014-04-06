BUDAPEST Hungary's ruling Fidesz party will have a majority in the next parliament based on the early results of Sunday's election, Fidesz lawmaker Gergely Gulyas told public television.

"On the basis of the differences (between the parties) we can now say for certain that for the first time since the change of regime, a centre-right government will govern for two successive terms," Gulyas said.

"We do not see the precise scale of our election victory just yet, however, it is certain that the Fidesz-Christian Democrat alliance will have more than 100 seats in the next, smaller 199 member parliament."

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Christian Lowe)