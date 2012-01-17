Hungary's government faces legal action from the European Union over three laws on the central bank, the judiciary and a data protection authority, which may have violated the bloc's rules.

The European Commission is expected to announce later on Tuesday that it would launch infringement proceedings against Hungary over the disputed legislation.

Reaching a compromise with the EU is essential for Hungary to be able to start formal talks about financial assistance with the EU and the International Monetary Fund.

CENTRAL BANK LAW

The new law governing the operation of the central bank was passed by two-thirds majority in late December and entered into force on January 1

Last minute amendments by the ruling Fidesz party addressed some of the criticism raised by the European Central Bank, which said the proposed law infringes on the bank's independence.

But the law still added two new members to a 7-seat rate-setting Monetary Council, including a third deputy Governor, who would be nominated by the prime minister.

The ECB said the expansion of the Council, together with the possibility of increasing the number of vice governors without due consideration of the bank's needs, gives rise to concerns "whether this could be used to influence the decision-making process to the detriment of central bank independence."

The new law boosts the authority of the Monetary Council and reduces the powers of the governor.

SEPARATE CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT ON CBANK

This paves the way for the merger of the central bank with financial markets watchdog PSZAF at some point in the future.

The merger could demote the incumbent governor to become deputy head of the merged body. The government has said it would not do this before the mandate of current governor Andras Simor expires in 2013.

The ECB has said the rule on demotion would hurt the personal independence of the bank's governor.

JUDICIARY

The new Constitution and four accompanying cardinal laws outlined a new judicial system in Hungary and lowered the mandatory retirement age of judges from 70 years to the general retirement age, currently 62 years.

EU Justice Commissioner Viviane Reding inquired about the law last year and voiced concerns that the rules may raise age discrimination problems, among other issues.

In reply Deputy Prime Minister Tibor Navracsics wrote that the new law ends, not creates, age discrimination as the judges will now enjoy no preferential treatment to other public sector employees.

Some 274 judges reach the age of 62 in 2012, and about an additional 100 are already above that age, according to local media reports. They will be replaced by younger judges.

Fidesz and Prime Minister Viktor Orban also came under fire for naming a close friend to the top spot in the new judicial administration. Tunde Hando, the head of the newly created National Judicial Office, is the wife of Fidesz stalwart and European Parliament representative Jozsef Szajer.

Hando has the right to nominate judges, assign them to work in certain courts and reassign particular cases to particular courts if she deems necessary.

Hungary's former top judge Andras Baka's tenure was terminated before his term was up. He was replaced by Peter Darak, the head of the newly created Kuria, which replaces the Supreme Court.

DATA PROTECTION

The law on information rights and freedom has eliminated the institution of a data protection ombudsman, establishing a state authority instead to safeguard information rights. The data protection ombudsman was elected by parliament. The head of the new watchdog is appointed by the president, at the proposal of the prime minister.

Civil groups including the Society for Freedom Rights (TASZ) have said the bill breached European Union rules. They said the legislative change weakened information protection rights as the new watchdog was formally independent.

