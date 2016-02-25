BUDAPEST Hungary's planned referendum on introducing mandatory quotas to resettle migrants in the European Union will only cover future proposals as Hungary has already challenged a previous EU quota decision in court, the foreign minister said on Thursday.

Hungary has been at odds with the EU over handling the recent migration crisis, and Prime Minister Viktor Orban proposed a referendum on Wednesday to see whether Hungarians accepted the quotas, something their government firmly rejects.

Along with Slovakia, Hungary challenged in court an earlier EU decision about a one-time quota, which Szijjarto said was "made with a disregard to EU rules."

