BUDAPEST Hungary watered down a ban on foreigners owning farmland on Friday ahead of a European Union deadline to scrap barriers to investment, drawing accusations of treason from far-right politicians.

A new law pushed through parliament by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government on Friday now restricts land ownership to professional farmers who have lived and worked in Hungary for at least three years.

Hungary joined the EU in 2004 but was allowed to maintain the outright ban until 2014.

Any issues touching on national sovereignty are politically explosive in the central European country and Orban has spent a year struggling to craft a new arrangement that goes far enough to satisfy Brussels without alienating his political allies.

When the law was passed, several representatives of the far-right Jobbik party stormed the Speaker's rostrum and chanted "traitors!" and "No, no, never!" for several minutes. Speaker Laszlo Kover said they would be reprimanded.

Far-right and leftist politicians said the new law offered loopholes that would open the country to foreign agribusiness and threaten the livelihoods of thousands of smallholders.

Powerful Hungarian interest groups with ties to the political elite would also be able to scoop up swathes of farmland and force small farmers to become low-paid workers on their own land, they said.

Orban's party, Fidesz, which came to power with slogans pledging to defend its homeland against foreign interests, says the new law lays strong new foundations for Hungarian agriculture.

"With this new law it becomes final that only Hungarian farmers can buy land," Agriculture Minister Sandor Fazekas told parliament before the final vote. "Farmers will not be serfs to any overlord, employees to any collective, or subjugated to ... foreigners."

Such comments are unlikely to please Hungary's European partners and the government said it fully expected the new law to face legal challenges from the EU.

"(Brussels) expects EU citizens to be allowed to buy land in Hungary. The goal of the land law is to stop that," Orban's Chief of Staff, Janos Lazar, told the news web site 444.hu. "We expect a challenge about it. There will be a huge row."

Orban's party has made political capital by rallying to the defence of small-scale farming, which was struck a near-fatal blow by collectivisation during the communist era.

Opponents of the new law say it will not stop single interest groups accumulating thousands of acres, making it harder for smallholders to survive.

"The government has stabbed farmers in the back," said liberal opposition MP Rebeka Szabo. "Through state-owned land, Fidesz has continued to build a system of vassals, which will form a new landed aristocracy."

(Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)