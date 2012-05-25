BUDAPEST Hungary expects the European Union to scrap its decision to freeze nearly half a billion euros worth of cohesion funds to the indebted country next year after the country took action to curb its budget deficit, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

In March EU finance ministers suspended the central European country's access to the funds for repeated budgetary offences, giving it until June to act to avert a final freezing of the subsidies, a potential further blow to its weak economy.

Hungary, whose output shrank by 0.7 percent in the first quarter, the first annual contraction since 2009, is also seeking a loan from the International Monetary Fund and the EU to stabilise its economy and rein in borrowing costs.

"The least that we deserve is equitable treatment and that the earlier unfair decision, which was about suspending funds due to Hungary, that this decision is scrapped, that this is annulled," Orban told public radio MR1-Kossuth.

Since the suspension Orban's government, which has confounded investors with a string of unorthodox policies such as Europe's highest bank tax, unveiled new measures which it says will bring its budget deficit below EU-mandated levels.

In May the European Commission forecast Hungary's 2013 budget gap at 2.9 percent of gross domestic product, above the government's forecast, but just inside its 3 percent ceiling.

Hungary says its latest fiscal measures, which include a 130 billion forint ($546.88 million) per year financial transactions tax and a new tax on phone calls, will keep its shortfall comfortably within the EU's limits both this year and next.

EU finance ministers will revisit their decision on the suspension of the funds on June 22.

Orban also said Hungary, which is not a member of the single European currency, was opposed to the idea of common euro bonds and EU-wide taxation, such as a proposed European levy on financial transactions.

"Hungary is against the EU having common revenues," Orban said. "The EU is an alliance of nations, therefore, a strong Europe can be borne only out of strong nations."

"Brussels should not start levying taxes of its own because that would result in such a bureaucratic Europe, we would drift into a United States of Europe, which voters could not decide about and I am not sure this is the path they want to follow." ($1 = 237.71 Hungarian forints)

