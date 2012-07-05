BUDAPEST Hungary's government hopes to remove the final obstacle to financial aid talks with the IMF and EU on Friday when parliament votes on revised legislation to resolve a seven-month row over the independence of the country's central bank.

The government of Central Europe's most indebted nation, whose policies have spooked markets repeatedly over the past two years, first signalled in November that it might seek outside help to revive the economy, shore up the volatile forint currency and cut borrowing costs.

But the central bank row has blocked any talks on the multi-billion euro precautionary loan that Prime Minister Viktor Orban says he wants to negotiate with the International Monetary Fund and the European Union.

Given the two-thirds majority Orban's ruling party alliance commands in parliament, Friday's vote on the amendments agreed with the IMF and the European Central Bank will be largely a formality. The IMF said last week it would be ready to start negotiations once parliament adopts the changes.

Even so, some analysts have warned that another proposal to involve the National Bank of Hungary in a new financial transactions tax could complicate the aid talks.

The prospect of talks has lifted the forint near two-month highs versus the euro in the past week and steered bond yields below 8 percent from double digits hit early this year when Hungary's debt was downgraded to "junk".

"I think we will see a penultimate leg of the asset rally when (the central bank legislation) is passed, and then we will see the last leg once the IMF announces dates for a delegation to go to Budapest," said analyst Peter Attard Montalto at Nomura.

If the talks start as the government hopes this month, the central bank may also consider helping the economy by cutting its benchmark interest rate, currently at 7 percent - the highest level in the EU.

Hungary's government, which has not tapped international markets so far this year, hopes to have a backstop deal in place by the end of October, the latest in a number of self-imposed deadlines that reach as far back as March.

But it has also introduced a further complication by proposing to tax the two-week bills that the central bank sells to commercial banks as part of its role in controlling the amount of forints circulating in the market.

Central bank Governor Andras Simor, who leaves office in March 2013, has called the fund-raising plan "dangerous and illegal" and said it could infringe the bank's independence.

The ECB and the IMF have not yet commented on the tax plan, which the government would use to finance social tax cuts next year to protect jobs and shore up its flagging public support ahead of a parliamentary election in 2014.

Analysts have said there could also be tensions over Orban's intention to insist at the talks on a free hand in economic policy and to seek only an "insurance" against market and economic risks from the euro zone crisis.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)