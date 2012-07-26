BUDAPEST/WASHINGTON Hungary said on Thursday it was ready to take more fiscal measures after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) called on Budapest to take extra steps to meet its 2013 budget deficit target and cut debt.

Central Europe's most indebted country began talks last week with the IMF and European Union on a loan programme seen as crucial to preventing financial crisis.

A major focus in the negotiations was a weaker IMF growth forecast than the government's own, pushing the budget deficit higher than targeted, Hungary's minister in charge of the IMF talks, Mihaly Varga, told national news agency MTI.

An IMF-led deal would probably lower junk-rated Hungary's high borrowing costs and shield the vulnerable forint currency amid a deepening euro zone debt crunch that has hurt appetite for currencies and debt in a raft of emerging markets.

"Greater focus should be placed on achieving a more balanced fiscal consolidation, shifting away from ad hoc tax measures towards streamlining public expenditures," IMF mission chief in Hungary, Thanos Arvanitis, said in a statement.

"The key near-term challenge is to maintain macroeconomic and financial stability, while building the foundations for a more robust recovery which is necessary to raise living standards," he said.

Arvanitis said the Hungarian economy faced several challenges due to its high public and external debt, strained bank balance sheets, shaky investor confidence and perceptions of raised risk.

"Reforms to restore banking system soundness in a more business-friendly environment are critically important so that banks can contribute to economic recovery," Arvanitis said.

He said the Hungarian economy would contract this year and recover only modestly in 2013.

Budapest has targeted a 2013 budget deficit of 2.2 percent of gross domestic product and earmarked social tax cuts for employers and small firms to save jobs and boost public support.

"The government believes that the measures taken lately, for example the increased reserves, and the measures in the action plan to protect jobs, can create the grounds for meeting the deficit (target)," Hungary's Varga said.

"And we will be also ready to take measures during the year to make next year's deficit target achievable," he said.

TRANSACTION TAX

The government plans to introduce a new tax on financial transactions next year, which it also wants to extend to the central bank, a controversial plan, which analysts have said could complicate the aid talks.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has criticised this measure, saying it impaired the central bank's independence and analysts expect the transaction tax to be a key hurdle in the loan talks.

Varga said the IMF and EU called for the government to withdraw the extension of the tax to the central bank.

He said if the EU shares the ECB's qualms over the tax, "obviously we are open to do the preparations for this amendment, if needed".

He also told the HirTv television news that he expected agreement with the lenders "by the end of the autumn".

Analysts expect lengthy and difficult talks which could lead to a deal in the final months of the year.

(Additional reporting by Lesley Wroughton in Washington; Editing by Louise Ireland)