BUDAPEST Hungary hopes to sign a precautionary credit deal of 12-15 billion euros with international lenders, similar to the agreement which Poland has with the IMF, Hungary's minister in charge of talks with lenders said on Saturday.

Hungary, which has the highest state debt as percentage of economic output in central Europe, started talks about a financing backstop in July after seven months of delays.

Analysts expect tough talks with the International Monetary Fund and the European Union due to Prime Minister Viktor Orban's unconventional economic policies, including cuts to personal income tax and a new windfall tax on big businesses.

The government, which sent a reply to IMF recommendations earlier this month, is now waiting for lenders to set a date for a resumption of negotiations, probably next month.

"It may happen that they do not find our reply reassuring but I see little chance for that," Mihaly Varga, who leads the government's team in talks, told daily newspaper Magyar Nemzet.

"It is more likely that they will announce that talks would continue, and then a delegation will come."

Varga said Hungary was seeking a 2-3 year agreement, similarly to the flexible credit line (FCL) for Poland, which has a much stronger economy.

"If we proceed according to a normal scenario, we could have a deal in November and then we can close the (2013) budget as well," Varga said.

According to the IMF's website, countries "with very strong economic fundamentals and policy track records" can apply for the Polish type IMF credit. The IMF has so far talked about a standby arrangement for Hungary, which comes with stricter conditions.

Most analysts do not expect a deal before next year, if at all.

Varga said Hungary maintained its 1.6 percent growth forecast for next year, which the IMF and analysts consider too optimistic, but said it could be modified if it becomes necessary. The economy slipped into recession this year.

Varga said that in July there was "very heated debate" between lenders and the government about the banking system, as the IMF wants Hungary to abolish a windfall tax on banks and reconsider a new tax levied on financial transactions.

"They believe banks need to be supported because an expansion of lending is essential for kickstarting economic growth," Varga said.

But he said foreign parent banks were cutting down on funds for their local subsidiaries and there was no point in providing additional support for them.

He said the government had proposed cuts in bureaucracy, which would affect the number of those working in the public sector, but it "of course does not mean that masses of people would be sacked."

Another newspaper Nepszabadsag reported on Saturday, citing a source close to the government, that 6,000 to 8,000 jobs could be axed in central state administration.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)