BUDAPEST Hungary's government promised on Tuesday to rewrite a law that the EU has criticised as compromising judicial independence and said it still wants to reach a deal with international lenders.

The government has been discussing a financing backstop for nearly a year, seeking to keep investors willing to finance its debt burden while refusing to compromise on public spending or measures such as Europe's biggest bank tax.

Mihaly Varga, the minister in charge of the talks with prospective lenders, said the country needed the International Monetary Fund and the European Union to help secure its debt financing for the longer term.

"From a financing standpoint, the country is in a relatively vulnerable position," Varga told a conference on Tuesday. "We must strive to prop up the budget and debt management with a cushion that we do not have yet."

Hungary's debt of nearly 80 percent of gross domestic product is the highest among the EU's eastern nations.

The decision to ask for help when its debt rating was cut to 'junk' last year was an about-face for the centre-right government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who terminated a previous IMF/EU lending agreement prematurely shortly after taking power in 2010. Orban faces an election in 2014.

Varga renewed talk of a lending backstop a day before the EU Commission is due to give its assessment of the latest measures, mainly tax rises on banks and foreign-owned firms, that Budapest plans to use to cut its budget deficit and avoid penalties after years of exceeding the EU limit.

Although that ruling has no formal connection to the aid deal, it is seen as a milestone in the funding talks, where the Commission is one of the partners.

Hungary also promised on Tuesday to rewrite a law that forced judges to retire at an earlier age after the European Union's highest court ruled that it violated EU rules.

The law, which forced hundreds of judges into sudden retirement, was among flagship measures from Orban's government that Brussels sees as signs of creeping authoritarianism.

Commenting on the decision, Orban said the government would need to rewrite the rules anyway because Hungary's Constitutional Court had already annulled the law.

REFINANCING PRESSURE

A recent Reuters poll found that analysts are increasingly doubtful about an IMF/EU deal due to the government's reluctance to give up its free hand in policy making. Analysts attach only a 50 percent chance to an agreement.

The IMF has said Hungary is eligible for a standby deal which comes with regular oversight, but it would be free to treat the package as precautionary and not draw on the funds.

Officials with knowledge of the EU/IMF talks told Reuters the government would leverage its strong cash position and would not easily accept a deal with too many strings attached.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the government would honour the EU's deficit rules but would resist interference in how it reaches its fiscal goals.

Hungary is in recession and minister Varga said low potential growth since 2002 indicated that a slow recovery lay ahead. The government sees growth of 0.9 percent in 2013.

Despite the gloomy outlook, investors have given Hungary the benefit of the doubt on an eventual IMF/EU deal and the country has been able to finance itself in the markets.

It must now refinance about $7.2 billion (4.5 billion pounds) worth of bonds and $5.9 billion (3.7 billion pounds) worth of IMF repayments next year, according to Reuters calculations based on debt agency AKK data. Almost half of that refinancing need will arise in the first quarter.

With the IMF talks still in limbo, the country has not issued foreign currency debt in 2012, instead tapping forint markets heavily and upping bond sales to ordinary Hungarians. It has converted some of the extra funds into euros.

Although the government's cash buffer reached 6.2 billion euros $7.9 billion (4.9 billion pounds) by the end of June, bond issuance will remain the chief form of debt financing, the Economy Ministry's press office said in a written reply to Reuters questions.

Any foreign currency bond issuance in what little is left of this year hinges on the prospects of an IMF/EU financing deal, the ministry added.

(Reporting by Marton Dunai and Sandor Peto; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)