BRUSSELS Hungary asked the International Monetary Fund for a flexible credit line but was refused, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.

"Hungary asked for a flexible credit line and finally the IMF said 'no'," Orban told a seminar in Brussels.

"The negotiations are still open but now we are very close to that 'no'," Orban said, adding the IMF told Hungary the country needed loans, not a flexible credit line.

Budapest is also preparing the ground for its first foreign currency bond issue abroad since 2011.

It paid back early a tranche of an IMF loan worth 607 million euros as it presses ahead with debt issuance plans designed to avoid having to seek more credit from the Fund.

"We will go out to the markets probably this month or the beginning of the next month," Orban said. "Why would we need to get any kind of loan from the IMF if we are able to be financed from financial markets?" he said.

The repaid IMF tranche was part of a 20 billion euro loan package secured from the Fund and the European Union in 2008, which helped Eastern Europe's most indebted country avert a meltdown of its markets and banking system.

Talks on a new financial backstop stalled late last year after the government plugged holes in the budget using policies, including higher taxes on banks, that lenders concluded would fail to revive the ailing economy.

Orban, who faces elections in 2014, has made clear he will not accept foreign influence on his economic policy-making, which has also drawn criticism from investors for going against European Union "orthodoxy".

(Reporting By John O'Donnell, writing by Jan Strupczewski)