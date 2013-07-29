BUDAPEST Hungary's government will pay back the outstanding sums, worth 2.2 billion euros, owed to the International Monetary Fund from a 2008 bailout by August 12, the Economy Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The move follows an announcement on Saturday by Prime Minister Viktor Orban that the indebted central European country would pay off its IMF loan earlier than planned.

Orban, who faces an election in 2014, abruptly ended that IMF agreement shortly after taking office in 2010 to keep a free hand in economic policies, taxing banks and some business sectors to rein in the budget deficit.

Hungary's ability to avoid the austerity programmes faced by many of its European neighbours will be the government's main selling point when it bids for re-election next year.

The last chunk of government repayment had been due in March 2014, the Economy Ministry said. It said the government's foreign currency reserves would remain at a "safe" level even after the repayment.

In a separate statement to state news agency MTI, the National Bank of Hungary said it would also repay its part of the 2008 IMF loan early. MTI estimated the amount to be paid off by the central bank at about 750 million euros.

The document was not published on the bank's website.

Citing the statement, MTI said the early repayment would not affect the central bank's reserve requirement, but could have a slight positive impact on its 2013 and 2014 financial results. It did not elaborate.

Earlier this month central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, Orban's former economy minister, called on the IMF to close its office in Budapest as it would pay back its 2008 loan early.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto; editing by Ron Askew)