BUDAPEST Hungary has officially requested precautionary financial help from the IMF and the European Union on Monday but it may in the end have to agree to a standby loan under stricter conditions if pressures on its markets increase due to the euro zone crisis.

Both the IMF and the European Commission said on Monday that they had received a request from Hungarian authorities for possible financial assistance, in line with an announcement made by Hungary last Thursday. They said the Hungarian government was seeking precautionary help.

Hungary took investors by surprise last week when it said it planned to seek a new deal with the International Monetary Fund, after a previous loan expired last year and the centre-right government sought to pursue its own unconventional policy ideas on spurring economic growth.

But the euro zone debt crisis, and Hungary's weak economic outlook -- with the economy seen barely avoiding recession in 2012 -- coupled with the threat of a downgrade to "junk" debt status prompted the government to take a sudden U-turn.

Hungary is financing itself from the markets but yields on its bonds have jumped above 8 percent in recent weeks, leading to the debt agency cutting or scrapping some bill auctions. The government hopes a new deal with lenders could shore up market confidence.

Although the government stressed it did not want to draw on the new credit, analysts said its talks with lenders would be hard due to its unorthodox policies, and it may need to agree to a standby loan in the end, especially if external market conditions worsen.

"The IMF has received a request from the Hungarian authorities for possible financial assistance. The authorities have sent a similar request to the European Commission and indicated that they plan to treat as precautionary any IMF and EC support that could be made available," Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the IMF said in a statement on Monday.

In a separate statement, the European Commission said it also received a request from Hungary for financial assistance, on a precautionary basis.

"In terms of the form of programme, Hungary's policy choices and approach to the EU/IMF over the past 18 months are likely to leave it with little option but a traditional standby arrangement," Unicredit analyst Gillian Edgeworth said.

"Though the government may find a precautionary credit line more politically amenable, we see a very small chance of this materializing."

Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy told parliament on Monday that his government has successfully reduced the budget deficit and debt in the past 18 months.

"This economic policy has been successful and this is definitely due to the fact that we did not use orthodox means, but bold, unusual measures to restore Hungary's economic balance," he said.

But Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government -- which has pursued unconventional policies since it swept to power in April 2010 -- may face hard talks with lenders if it wants a deal without strict conditions attached and wants to stick with its unorthodox policies, analysts have said.

FIDESZ BACKS ECONOMY MINISTER

The forint firmed sharply to around 303-304 versus the euro on the announcement by Friday, but gave back some of those gains to trade at 306.60 on Monday as markets remained cautious and were eying rating agencies' views, primarily Standard and Poor's which had warned Hungary could be downgraded by the end of this month.

The promise of a new IMF/EU deal may still not be sufficient to help avoid a downgrade, some analysts said.

Meanwhile, the ruling Fidesz party said it backed Matolcsy, dismissing press reports which flagged the possibility that the minister's position could be shaken by the unexpected return to the IMF -- seen as a political defeat for the prime minister.

"Minister Matolcsy has 100 percent support (within the parliamentary group)," Fidesz parliamentary group leader Janos Lazar told reporters.

STANDBY LOAN IN THE END?

Some analysts have said the government may only want to avoid a ratings downgrade and keep financial markets on its side with the promise of a new deal, following a similar tactic by Turkey which held stop-start negotiations with the IMF for almost two years after its standby deal expired in May 2008.

Other said the government could be able to agree with lenders as next year's budget contained big spending cuts, and targeted a deficit of 2.5 percent of GDP, even though some of its measures such as a bank tax and a controversial mortgage repayment scheme would be sticking points in the talks.

"The IMF is asking nothing which would not be in the interest of the government if it wants to stabilise the economy," said Zoltan Torok, an analyst at Raiffeisen, adding that the government could reach an agreement with lenders.

Others said the talks will be difficult.

"We expect them to be lengthy, as the Fidesz government tries to ease program conditionality as much as possible," Goldman Sach said in a note.

"In the end, a period of difficult and volatile financing conditions, which we expect to persist, sustained HUF volatility, and the risk of losing market access altogether are likely to force the government to accept another Stand-By Arrangement. An improvement in market conditions could offer the government some more negotiating space and lead to a smaller deal, such as a Precautionary Credit Line."

