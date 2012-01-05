BUDAPEST Hungary pledged on Thursday to seek a quick deal with international lenders to shore up financial markets which are plunging in a deepening crisis due to the government's widely criticised policy course.

Budapest faces tough negotiations over a new funding deal with the International Monetary Fund and EU, who have made it clear Prime Minister Viktor Orban needs to change his stance on a disputed law which they say curbs the central bank's independence.

For Orban, who has confronted the European Union on a range of issues including a big windfall tax on banks, it will be politically very hard to make a U-turn on his unorthodox economic platform. Analysts say that may only happen after Hungary sinks further into crisis.

Officials were forced to cut the value of a treasury bill auction on Thursday - pointing to the trouble the government will have with funding in months ahead - and some analysts said the central bank might have to raise interest rates soon to halt the sell-off, mirroring emergency steps it took in 2008.

Hungary sought 20 billion euros (16.5 billion pounds) from the IMF and EU in a bailout three years ago, but Orban's conservative government has only just come back to the table after saying in the middle of 2010 that it did not need any new agreement.

Its minister in charge of the talks, Tamas Fellegi, said the government now wanted to strike a new funding deal "as soon as possible" and was ready to discuss any proposal made by lenders and accept them if there are in the interest of the country.

"We are ready to negotiate without preconditions, and we are ready to discuss everything at the negotiating table," he said.

He said Hungary would accept a precautionary standby agreement (SBA) from the IMF, but would not draw on any funds made available only if market conditions make it necessary.

Since sweeping to power in 2010, Orban's Fidesz party has tightened its grip on the media and the top constitutional court, taken over private pension funds and slapped Europe's biggest tax on banks, prompting a series of international protests. Orban has pushed on despite the objections.

The European Commission said Budapest needed to find a way to reassure foreign investors and governments about its intentions.

"It's now for the Hungarian authorities to decide how they want to reassure their international partners and the markets about the legal certainty of their legal environment in Hungary," a Commission spokesman told reporters in Brussels.

MONTHS

The forint fell to new record lows versus the euro on Thursday and credit insurance costs jumped further. Fellegi's assurance that the government was clear about the seriousness of the situation gave some comfort.

But government bond yields still traded close to 11 percent and the cost of insuring debt issued by Austrian banks who are heavily engaged in Hungary rose, pointing to the risks of contagion.

Analysts stressed that any deal with the EU and IMF could take weeks if not months.

"We should keep in mind that we are discussing the conditionality and likelihood of a start of talks - not of an actual deal. We are still at first base," Peter Attard Montalto at Nomura said.

"We think investors are still underestimating the time it will take and the distance Mr. Orban will have to move on the policy front to actually get an SBA with the IMF and EU.

"The list of policy changes required is long, complex and fundamentally engrained in Fidesz' strategy and Orban's ideology of economic nationalism."

According to central bank data, the government had 1.5 trillion forints (3.9 billion pounds) in deposits at the central bank in November. It also has around 600 billion forints worth of assets left from last year's pensions grab and could sell its stake in oil and gas group MOL if needed.

This could make Orban feel Hungary still has sufficient cushion for a few months to meet its refinancing needs even if it can no longer issue new government debt.

The state must roll over nearly five billion euros worth of external debt in 2012 on top of forint maturities as it begins repaying its earlier IMF/EU loan that saved it from financial collapse in 2008. Foreign investors hold close to 3.8 trillion forints worth of forint-denominated bonds

Another burden for an economy facing recession are the central bank's high interest rates, now at 7 percent now, and the bank could be forced to raise those further if the forint's slide continues. By contrast, neighbouring Romania, which has a precautionary stand-by arrangement with the IMF, cut its own rates on Thursday to 5.75 percent to boost growth.

"Orban and his government have manoeuvred themselves into this economic freedom fight and have become captive of it," said Peter Kreko, an analyst at think tank Political Capital.

"The government is heading down on a one way street and if it does not realize that . with that it worsens its own situation. If there are financing problems, that will show in a further fall in its public support.."

Janos Lazar, the parliamentary group leader of Fidesz told news agency MTI earlier on Thursday that Hungary needed the guarantees provided by an IMF/EU agreement to be able to finance its debt, but would accept only such compromises and solutions that served its own interests and a "servile" attitude to lenders was not justified.

He said Fidesz was ready to approve legal changes or pass new legislation proposed by the government within the context of the planned aid talks, which Budapest expects to start officially later this month.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, Marton Dunai, Sandor Peto; Editing by Kavita Chandran)