BUDAPEST Hungary's government will take steps to advance loan talks with the IMF and EU in the next one or two weeks, and expects to conclude the negotiations this autumn, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.

Budapest, which has been unable to tap international debt markets this year due to the high returns demanded by investors, is seeking a multi-billion-euro international loan to help shield it from the deepening euro zone debt crisis.

After months of delays, a first round of talks with the International Monetary Fund and the European Union began in July. The lenders, which have criticised Orban's at times unconventional economic policies, have yet to set a resumption date.

Orban said his government would formulate its reply to loan conditions proposed by the IMF/EU in the next week or two. Lots of discussions were needed and it was also necessary to "assess how much society can bear," he said.

"(But) this means we are close to saying that it could be realistic to have fast talks and a fast completion of talks" during the autumn," he told reporters.

"Of course, there are differences in views and opinions, but I can see an intention to reach agreement on both sides."

Analysts say the road to a deal will be bumpy, predicting that Orban - who has kept investors onside this year with the promise of an IMF agreement - would be unwilling to shift policy by agreeing to painful spending cuts ahead of elections due in 2014.

Orban said "not even an IMF agreement" could threaten a job protection programme launched in June, which the government plans to partly finance from a new transaction tax also levied on the central bank. The European Central Bank said this damaged the central bank's independence.

Orban said ECB steps expected on Thursday towards a new bond-buying programme could be a "watershed" for Europe and could also impact Hungarian economic policy.

"It ...can open a completely new chapter... in the history of building European unity," he said.

"Therefore, we need to focus not only on the short term perspective of the IMF/EU agreement but we need to analyse the decision of the ECB in a longer perspective as well.

"There is a new era in economic history, and this is the perspective in which everything has to be reassessed if the ECB adopts the policy of buying government bonds directly."

Orban's economy minister and a ruling Fidesz party politician have over the past year urged the Hungarian central bank to help the economy by buying corporate bonds or government bonds on the secondary market.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Toby Chopra, John Stonestreet)