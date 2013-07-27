BUDAPEST Hungary will repay its loans from the International Monetary Fund this summer, months earlier than was planned, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday.

Most of the 2.1 billion euros ($2.8 billion) that remains to be paid from the 20 billion borrowed from the IMF during the 2008/2009 global crisis matures in 2013, and the rest next year.

"Yesterday I told the Economy Minister that we will prepay the entire amount to the IMF this summer," he said in a speech at a conference in the Romanian town Baile Tusnad, broadcast by the Hungarian television channel HirTV.

(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Louise Ireland)