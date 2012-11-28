BUDAPEST Hungary flagged plans on Wednesday to tap international bond markets for foreign currency funding, its clearest signal yet that it does not expect a deal with the IMF and the EU after more than a year of on-off talks.

Central Europe's most indebted nation has not tapped international bond markets this year and Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has until now said any foreign issuance could come only after a deal with international lenders.

Last week Standard & Poor's cut Hungary's credit rating further into "junk" status due to a poor growth outlook and government policies that conflict with IMF/EU recommendations.

"The government intends to issue (a) foreign currency bond on international markets, as the financing needs posed by expiring state debt also requires foreign currency debt issuance to avoid overstraining the forint (debt) market," the ministry said in an emailed response to Reuters questions.

The ministry was asked whether, given there is no date for the next round of discussions with the International Monetary Fund and the European Union on a financial safety net, it planned to tap foreign debt markets in coming months.

"Foreign currency issuance in the remainder of the year depends on developments in the EU/IMF talks," it said without specifying what developments, if any, were still possible.

Hungary last tapped international bond markets in 2011.

"The government has now seemingly given up the pretence of IMF talks and is ready to issue in the new year in FX market as we had long suspected," said analyst Peter Attard Montalto at Nomura.

"The current yields are simply too attractive to wait for some mythical IMF deal. Such issuance however will mean the IMF deal is dead and there will be no potential for external constraints on unorthodox policy," he said.

Montalto added that a debt issue would probably sell because the government would "cheapen it up successfully to get it away", but the removal of the IMF as a potential backstop could hurt local debt markets.

Hungary has held stop-go talks with the IMF and EU all this year without getting closer to a deal, and has in the meantime increased its financing buffers.

After stepping up forint-denominated bond sales on the secondary market and also to ordinary Hungarians this year, earlier this month Hungary launched a new euro-denominated government bond aimed primarily at retail investors as it tries to increase its room for manoeuvre in debt financing.

Hungary must refinance about $7.2 billion (4.5 billion pounds) worth of bonds and $5.9 billion (3.6 billion pounds) of International Monetary Fund repayments next year, with almost half due in the first quarter, Reuters calculations based on data from debt agency AKK showed.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)