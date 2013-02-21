BUDAPEST Hungarian banks expect lending to firms to remain paralyzed as the country struggles to recover from its second recession since 2009, a lending survey by the central bank showed on Thursday.

Even though Hungary's banks pay Europe's highest bank tax, they had enough funds to increase lending but demand for loans to finance investments was weak, the survey said.

Some banks planned to ease corporate lending conditions for the first time since 2011, but lending was still expected to remain slow as demand for long-term loans has been falling, while short-term funding - for which demand continues to strengthen - was in short supply.

"Even in the quarters after the (2008 global) crisis broke out, fewer banks reported a decline in demand (for investment loans) than now, which illustrates the gravity of the situation," the central bank said in the survey.

Hungary's economy sank deeper into recession in the last quarter of 2012, contracting by 2.7 percent, and unemployment around 11 percent is a problem for the conservative government ahead of elections next year.

Cuts in personal income taxes, partly financed from heavy special taxes on banks, had not helped a recovery in domestic demand, which collapsed as the forint weakened amid the crisis and payments on Swiss franc denominated household mortgages soared.

Demand for credit from households showed no sign of recovering even though banks had projected a rise in the past several quarters, the survey said.

"As in the previous surveys, banks again expect growing credit demand in the next half year: 75 percent of banks see growth in mortgage loans and 39 percent in consumer loans," the survey said.

