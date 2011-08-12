BUDAPEST Hungarian police have launched a criminal investigation after unearthing four bodies on an island in Budapest, a police spokesman said Friday, and a newspaper reported that the victims may have been buried alive.

The National Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that medical experts would establish the causes and circumstances of the deaths, adding it would not give further details as the investigation was ongoing.

"The criminal scene investigation has finished," police spokesman Laszlo Bartha told Reuters, declining to comment on media reports that more bodies could be found.

Daily newspaper Magyar Nemzet said police had been tipped off by a man who had escaped after being buried up to his chest.

A Serbian man suspected of the murders had led police to the scene, in a forest in Csepel port, the newspaper said. The victims may have been buried alive and more could yet be found, it said.

National news agency MTI said the Serbian embassy in Budapest told it the suspect was not a Serb national, and it believed he was Macedonian. Police would not confirm any details about the suspect.

