BUDAPEST Hungary's ruling Fidesz party lost some support but kept a firm lead among voters before a parliamentary election due on April 6, while support for the far-right Jobbik party surged, pollster Median said on Thursday.

Fidesz' support among all voters dropped to 36 percent in the February poll from 39 percent in January, Median said on its website.

Support for the coalition of leftist opposition parties edged up one point to 23 percent in February.

Support for Jobbik, however, surged to 14 percent of all voters from 10 percent in January, and Jobbik leader Gabor Vona had the highest popularity rating among opposition politicians, Median said.

According to Median, the most popular politicians are President Janos Ader and Prime Minister Viktor Orban, while Vona ranked seventh on the list behind Fidesz politicians, and ahead of leftist leaders.

Backing for the green liberal LMP was steady at 3 percent.

Voters without a party preference dropped to 23 percent of those polled from 24 percent in January.

