BUDAPEST Public support for Hungary's ruling Fidesz-Christian Democrat party alliance sank to its lowest in more than a decade last month, a Median survey that also highlighted public gloom about the economy showed on Thursday.

But even with 22 percent backing, four points below its showing in Median's poll in March, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's conservative Fidesz-KDNP alliance remained the most popular political force in Hungary, the survey published in the weekly HVG showed.

Orban, whose own approval rating sank to 30 percent in May, the lowest ever recorded by the pollster, is seeking a multi-billion euro backstop from the International Monetary Fund and the European Union to stabilise Hungary's indebted economy.

Orban's unconventional policies have contributed to a rise in borrowing costs, the Hungarian forint is vulnerable to shocks from the euro zone crisis, and the economy is headed into another downturn following a steep recession in 2009.

The poll said 76 percent of those asked believed Hungary, central Europe's most indebted nation, was on the wrong track, with 38 percent of even Fidesz's camp sharing that sentiment.

At 28 percent, the government's approval rating also sank to its lowest since Orban's 2010 election landslide, which gave him control of more than two-thirds of the seats in parliament, allowing him to rewrite Hungary's constitution and major laws.

Public support for the main opposition Socialists was unchanged from March at 16 percent, the Median poll showed, while the green liberal LMP and far-right Jobbik both shed a point to score 5 and 11 percent, respectively.

It said 43 percent of those asked had no party preference.

