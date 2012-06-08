BUDAPEST Hungary's opposition Socialists have almost caught up with the ruling Fidesz party in public support as Fidesz's popularity has been tarnished by increasing pessimism over government policy, a poll by Ipsos showed on Friday.

Support for Fidesz rose to 17 percent from 16 in May while the Socialists improved their rating to 15 percent from 13 percent according to the poll published by national news agency MTI.

Fidesz's rating is now less than half of where it stood before the last election in 2010, where the party secured two-thirds parliamentary majority.

The rating of the Socialists, who were defeated in 2010, stagnated in most of the past two years, and other opposition parties were also unable to benefit from the decline of Fidesz.

But now this seems to be changing.

"The ice seems to have broken as MSZP (the Socialists) and (green liberal) LMP benefited from the earlier losses of the government party," Ipsos said.

The poll showed that 81 percent of the people were pessimistic about the country's outlook, up from 72-75 percent earlier this year, Ipsos said.

The forint is vulnerable to the euro zone debt crisis and the economy is headed into another downturn after deep recession in 2009.

The government announced new taxes on telecommunications services and financial transactions in April to rein in the budget deficit in a country tired after years of austerity measures.

The government is seeking an international loan to keep the confidence of investors who finance the country's high debt.

Hungary will hold elections in 2014.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alison Williams)