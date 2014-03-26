Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of a swimming pool in Cegled March18, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

BUDAPEST Public support for Hungary's leftist party alliance has plunged five points among all voters just weeks before an April 6 election, with far-right Jobbik closing in on the grouping, a survey by pollster Tarki showed on Wednesday.

The poll, conducted March 12-19, showed backing for Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party was unchanged from the previous month at 38 percent of all voters.

Orban's government has cut energy bills for households, hiked teachers' salaries and stabilised the budget with a string of tax rises on banks and other firms to create room for lower personal income taxes.

Support for a leftist opposition grouping led by Socialist Chairman Attila Mesterhazy, fell to 16 percent from 21 percent.

The survey did not provide an explanation for the fall.

Far-right Jobbik has maintained 15 percent support among all voters, while the ranks of the undecided rose four points to 26 percent in a month.

The poll said 43 percent of all voters backed the reigning government, 36 percent wanted to see a new administration take office, while 21 percent expressed no preference.

