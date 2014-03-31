Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers a speech during an election rally of ruling Fidesz party in Budapest, March 29, 2014. Orban has a good chance to get re-elected for another four-year term in parliamentary elections on April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST Public support for Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling centre-right party has increased among all voters before the April 6 election and far-right Jobbik also managed to boost its standing, pollster Szazadveg reported on Monday.

Its poll, conducted March 27-30, showed backing for Orban's Fidesz party rising one percentage point to 33 percent of all voters, while Jobbik also gained one point to 14 percent from the previous month.

Support for the leftist opposition alliance led by Socialist Attila Mesterhazy dropped one point to 19 percent among all voters, according to Szazadveg.

Orban's government has cut energy bills for households, raised teacher salaries and cut the budget deficit with tax rises on banks and other energy and telecoms firms to create room for lower personal income taxes.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Mark Heinrich)