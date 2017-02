BUDAPEST Hungary's ruling Fidesz party increased its public support slightly in November, while a new political movement launched by former Prime Minister Gordon Bajnai was the third strongest opposition party, a survey by Tarki showed on Wednesday.

The poll measured support for Bajnai's Egyutt (Together) 2014 movement at 7 percent, while support for Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz rose by 1 point to 19 percent among all voters in November.

The Socialists, the strongest opposition party, meanwhile scored 14 percent among all voters, down 1 point from their October showing.

Orban's government has announced three packages of deficit cuts for 2013 in the past weeks, built mainly on tax increases, as Budapest struggles to keep its deficit within European Union limits in a shrinking economy.

Support for far-right Jobbik was 1 point lower at 9 points in November, the Tarki poll said.

About half of the country's 8 million voters had no party preference but the percentage of these undecided voters decreased to 47 percent from 50 percent which Tarki said was probably due to the start of Bajnai's new movement.

The next election is due in 2014.

All voters (figures in percentages of those polled):

DATE POLLSTER FIDESZ EGYUTT MSZP LMP JOBBIK Undecided/

will not vote

Nov Tarki 19 7 14 3 9 47

Nov Ipsos 19 N/A 16 4 8 50

Oct 26-30 Median 22 14 10 3 10 37

Oct 10-17 Tarki 18 N/A 15 4 10 50

Sept 14-18 Median 23 N/A 14 4 9 46

Oct Ipsos 20 N/A 16 3 7 51

Sept 12-18 Tarki 15 N/A 11 5 9 56

Sept Ipsos 19 N/A 15 2 8 52

Aug 12-19 Ipsos 17 N/A 14 3 8 53

July 12-17 Tarki 18 N/A 12 5 10 52

July 11-18 Ipsos 16 N/A 14 4 10 51

June Median 21 N/A 15 6 10 44

June Tarki 18 N/A 14 5 11 48

June 1-6 Ipsos 17 N/A 15 6 9 49

May 18-22 Median 22 N/A 16 5 11 43

May Tarki 16 N/A 15 5 11 49

May Ipsos 16 N/A 13 4 9 54

Apr. 11-18 Tarki 21 N/A 13 5 9 45

April 6-13 Ipsos 17 N/A 12 4 10 51

March Median 26 N/A 16 6 12 38

March Tarki 25 N/A 12 4 11 43

March 7-14 Ipsos 19 N/A 14 5 7 52

Feb Tarki 20 N/A 13 3 11 47

Feb 10-14 Median 25 N/A 13 6 14 38

Feb Ipsos 18 N/A 13 4 8 53

Jan Tarki 18 N/A 11 4 11 50

Jan Median 26 N/A 15 4 10 41

Jan Ipsos 16 N/A 11 4 8 57

Dec Tarki 19 N/A 12 4 10 51

Dec 5-12 Ipsos 18 N/A 11 3 10 54

Nov 11-15 Median 26 N/A 12 5 12 42

Nov 10-15 Tarki 23 N/A 10 3 11 48

Nov 7-14 Ipsos 19 N/A 12 4 9 54

Oct Tarki 23 N/A 11 5 10 50

Oct Median 31 N/A 17 5 11 33

Oct 10-17 Ipsos 20 N/A 11 3 9 55

Sept Ipsos 22 N/A 13 5 7 52

Sept Tarki 24 N/A 10 3 10 51

Sept Median 31 N/A 12 6 12

Aug Ipsos 24 N/A 13 3 7 49

Aug Median 33 N/A 14 5 11 35

July Median 35 N/A 16 4 9 33

July Ipsos 22 N/A 14 4 8 50

July Tarki 30 N/A 11 5 9 44

June Median 33 N/A 15 5 8 36

June Tarki 27 N/A 12 3 8 44

June Ipsos 23 N/A 13 4 7 51

May Tarki 26 N/A 14 4 9 44

May 2-9 Ipsos 24 N/A 12 3 7 53

--------

March 2010 Ipsos 38 N/A 12 3 8 36

March 2010 Tarki 42 N/A 13 5 8 30

March 2010 Median 41 N/A 15 1 11 29

NOTES - The last election was held on April 11 and 25, 2010.

FIDESZ: Fidesz-Christian Democrat Alliance

MSZP: Hungarian Socialist Party

Jobbik: Movement for a Better Hungary

LMP: Politics Can Be Different

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)