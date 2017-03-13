BUDAPEST Hungary's parliament failed to re-elect President Janos Ader in the first round of voting due to the lack of a required two-thirds majority, Speaker Laszlo Kover said on Monday, sending the process into a second round.

Ader, an ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban in office since 2012, received 131 of the 175 votes cast, just short of the 133 qualified majority required. Leftist opposition candidate Laszlo Majtenyi, an Orban critic, received 44 votes, Kover said.

A simple majority of votes is enough to elect a president in the second round, now making Ader's re-election a formality due to Orban's strong parliamentary majority.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; Editing by Toby Chopra)