Hungary's parliament on Friday passed electoral and financial laws despite objections by the opposition and the European Union, which could jeopardise talks about a new financial deal with international lenders.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's centre-right Fidesz party holds a two-thirds majority in parliament, allowing it to pass any legislation, including constitutional changes, without support from opposition MPs.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso had asked Orban to withdraw two of the laws -- one on the central bank which is seen infringing on the bank's independence and a financial stability law on public finances and tax rules.

Parliament is due to vote on the central bank law next week.

Following are key points from the disputed legislation.

FINANCIAL STABILITY LAW

* Cements the flat personal income tax, a key plank of the centre-right government's economic policy.

* Sets up rules to secure a decline in state debt to below the 50 percent constitutional threshold.

* Limits annual change in nominal state debt to difference of expected inflation and half of real economic growth.

* Analysts say the debt rule is stricter than existing rules but gives fiscal leeway in recession periods.

* Debt rule to take effect only in 2016 to leave more room for fiscal manoeuvre in next few years.

ELECTION LAW

* Cuts the number of parliament members to 199 from 386.

* Rewrites constituencies. Critics say it favours Fidesz.

* Grants suffrage to ethnic Hungarians in other countries, potentially creating tension with neighbouring Slovakia.

CENTRAL BANK LAW

* Amendments approved on Friday remove some parts criticised by the ECB, which along with the EU and Hungary's central bank says the proposed law infringes on the central bank's independence

* Adds two new members to 7-seat, rate-setting Monetary Council, including a third deputy Governor

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT ON CENTRAL BANK

* Allows the merging of the central bank with financial markets watchdog PSZAF any time in the future.

* Merger would demote incumbent governor to become deputy head of the merged body.

* The ECB said the rule on demotion hurts personal independence of bank's governor.

* The government has said there were no concrete plans to merge the institutions.

