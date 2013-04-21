Participants of 'March of the Living' walk in Budapest April 21, 2013. Participants of the walk remember more than half a million Hungarian Jews who were killed in the Holocaust during World War Two. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Participants of 'March of the Living' walk in Budapest April 21, 2013. Participants of the walk remember more than half a million Hungarian Jews who were killed in the Holocaust during World War Two. The banner reads, 'March of living'. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

BUDAPEST Tens of thousands of Hungarians rallied on Sunday to protest against what they said was growing anti-Semitism in the country which will host the plenary meeting of the World Jewish Congress next month.

The annual March of the Living, which remembers the victims of the Holocaust and usually has a few thousand participants, attracted a much bigger crowd this time, with thousands walking from a square near parliament along the river Danube, carrying Izraeli and European Union flags.

"We have more people here than ever, but this means that there is big trouble," Gabor Gordon, chief organizer of the event told the crowd. "Racism, anti-Semitism... we need to stop these while we can."

A far-right association of motor cyclists had also planned a rally for Sunday.

But Prime Minister Viktor Orban ordered the interior minister to ban the bikers from rallying on the day when the country remembers the death of more than 500,000 Hungarian Jews in Nazi death camps in World War Two.

Orban has said no event should be allowed that could hurt the dignity of the participants of the March of the Living.

(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Stephen Powell)