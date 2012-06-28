BUDAPEST An International Monetary Fund-backed credit deal for Hungary could create room for interest rate cuts and the pace of easing may accelerate if an accord was reached by the end of the summer, the central bank said on Thursday.

But rates might rise sharply if the euro zone debt crisis escalated, it also said in its inflation report.

Mihaly Varga, the minister in charge of talks with the IMF, told Reuters that an aid agreement could be reached by the end of October at the latest.

The central bank kept its 7 percent base rate, the highest in the European Union, on hold on Tuesday.

But for the first time in a year it flagged possible rate cuts "if Hungary's risk premium falls persistently and substantially and the outlook for inflation improves.

The government said after the rate meeting on Wednesday that the IMF had approved Hungary's proposed changes to a disputed central bank law also criticised in Brussels, opening the door to talks on financial aid.

A credit deal could help central Europe's most indebted nation regain the confidence of investors after years of unpredictable policy shifts, cutting its high debt financing costs.

Lower interest rates would help an economy that analysts expect to contract again this year after a deep recession during the 2009 global crisis.

"An interest rate reduction will be possible in the event of a permanent and substantial decline in the risk premium and a decline in inflation as projected in the baseline scenario," the bank said.

Senior central bank economist Barnabas Virag told reporters the bank expected a gradual improvement in Hungary's risk premiums in the second half of the year and that could open room for gradual rate cuts without jeopardising inflation goals.

(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by John Stonestreet)