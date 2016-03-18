A view shows the Standard & Poor's building in New York's financial district February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BUDAPEST Credit rating agency Standard and Poor's kept Hungary's debt in the "junk" category on Friday, citing less predictable policy-making and "increasing opaqueness" around important institutions like the central bank.

Some market players had expected the outlook to rise to "positive" but S&P affirmed Hungary's 'BB+/B' long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings with a stable outlook.

Similar concerns prompted S&P to cut Poland's credit rating a notch unexpectedly in January, the first downgrade since the fall of communism in 1989.

Hungary's debt was cast into "junk" by major rating agencies after Prime Minister Viktor Orban took power in 2010 and embarked on unorthodox efforts to steady the budget that included punitive taxes on the financial sector and other firms.

But last year Orban made a truce with banks he had squeezed for years and his controversial taxes have also helped keep the budget deficit within the European Union's ceiling of 3 percent of economic output since 2012.

S&P said that although Hungary's "external vulnerabilities" have diminished, policy uncertainties remained.

"Our sovereign ratings on Hungary remain constrained by what we consider to be a less predictable policymaking environment, Hungary's low potential growth, and high general government indebtedness," it said.

The agency said substantial net emigration of skilled workers would weigh on Hungary's underlying growth.

"The increasing opaqueness around key institutions, such as the central bank, reduces our visibility of future risks both in and outside the financial sector," the analysts said.

S&P said some central bank measures -- its interest rate swaps provided to commercial banks to encourage bond buying and lending -- would create losses for the bank if and when policy rates are raised.

The rating agency also saw risks in a recently passed law affecting central bank business units.

"We note that the Hungarian parliament recently passed legislation restricting the transparency of foundations and companies owned by the central bank," they said.

"If implemented, we would view this as reducing our visibility on potential risks, which could be relevant, not least from the fiscal viewpoint."

The Economy Ministry said in a statement that it expected Hungary could regain its investment status from at least two of the three main rating agencies this year.

(Additional reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)