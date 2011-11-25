BUDAPEST Ratings agency Moody's cut Hungary's sovereign rating into junk territory late on Thursday, adding to the country's woes despite a government move to seek IMF backing and driving its forint currency over 1 percent lower near record lows.

Following are analysts' comments on the move.

PETER CSASZAR, KBC

"The fact that Moody's maintained the negative outlook signals that Hungary may face further cuts in its sovereign credit rating in the absence of a U-turn in its economic policy. Indeed, with recent failures of selling bonds and the prospect for a weak economic growth (or maybe even recession), Hungary's fiscal consolidation and the trajectory of national debt is at significant risk.

"While the downgrade was broadly expected across the market, all Hungarian asset classes are likely to be under pressure in today's trading. Sadly, the Ministry for National Economy sees the downgrade as unfounded and regards it as part of a "series of concentrated attack" against the HUF and the country."

SEB

"Rising uncertainty about Hungary's ability to meet fiscal goals, high debt levels and increasingly constrained medium term growth prospects as main reasons behind the move. We highlighted in our last EMXA report that Hungary is one of the most vulnerable economy in EM and where we expected both FX and FI to be vulnerable for risk aversion pressure and pointed out as our main market short as global picture deteriorates. EUR/HUF lifted to above 315 on rating news and looks to be challenging the strong resistance at 317.90."

EQUILOR

"The decision itself is not surprising at all, as it has been on the cards for months now. Regarding the timing, investors expected S&P's comments earlier, but they will release it nonetheless, in our view. Fitch is also anticipated to follow Moody's.

"The decision will weigh on OTP (Bank) and slightly FHB (Bank), other blue chips are likely to suffer today too.

"The forint has been weakening for 2 months now, but we expect more pressure. If it declines substantially today and early next week, the central bank may intervene.

"Although the market has been already reckoning with a 100+ basis point rate increase, we expect more bets for rate hikes, even though this tool would be the NBH's last resort to utilise.

"We do not expect this to have a single-day effect. However, the cut to junk has become an overhang in HU markets, therefore we expect generous short-covering in all asset classes in December."

SIMON QUIJANO-EVANS, ING

"The timing of the Moody's move couldn't have been worse, especially with the U.S. in long-weekend mode and liquidity thus that much lower, particularly on the FX side.

"A sub-investment grade does have negative implications for those funds that need investment grade as a criterion. The fact that S&P remains on hold is a positive, although we haven't heard anything from Fitch yet.

"The market is now clearly pricing in a 50-100bp rate hike from the NBH next week, but the question is whether we see the NBH intervening on the FX market before (highly likely).

"Overnight action on the forint does show a lack of activity due to the U.S. holiday, but low liquidity means high chances of overshooting and spilling over into other regional currencies."

TIMOTHY ASH, RBS

"An interesting 'double act' from S&P and Moody's. S&P yesterday confirmed that they are giving the government until February to resolve outstanding concerns and hopefully conclude an IMF agreement. Moody's seem to be of the view that the mood music around the IMF agreement is simply not convincing and that it is all about credibility, and that a downgrade is reasonable.

"Fitch last week seemed to remain on the fence, and perhaps could still follow either of the two main agencies. The reaction from the government seems extreme - talk of a financial attack on the country, launching an investigation into banks allegedly speculating against the HUF.

"Again the mood music is just not very convincing from the government. The message last week (and now) should have been simply we face significant challenges and we have decided to enter into negotiations with the IMF with a blank piece of paper, and are looking at a range of financing options therein. Full stop.

"Instead what we have had from the government is a "conditional" move to begin negotiations with the IMF. Hardly inspiring when the markets want clear signals at a difficult time."

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO, NOMURA

"Slightly earlier than we and the market had been looking for though the action itself is not unexpected.

"Crucially the request for an IMF deal was seen as a sign of weakness and funding issues being present not as a backstop. The outlook is also on negative still, even despite some probability of getting support, showing that the issues here run much deeper around fiscal sustainability.

"Moody's rightly highlighted the lack of sustainability given a weak growth outlook. With growth expectations only being revised down from here, only a total turn around in the direction of policy will be able to avert further downgrades and stabilise the rating according to Moody's.

"This move is important given market expectations of a downgrade were more centred around S&P. This move also shows the IMF is not an obstacle to downgrades. Given the state of global risk sentiment and the euro zone crisis if we have a particularly adverse reaction in EURHUF and the bond market then the chance of a rate hike next week will become material. There are also two bill auctions on Monday and Tuesday and a bond auction on Thursday we must watch particularly closely."

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Kim Coghill)