Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during a news conference following the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest, Hungary, February 2, 2017. Picture taken February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Business magnate George Soros arrives to speak at the Open Russia Club in London, Britain June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Students shout slogans during a demonstration against Prime Minister Viktor Orban's efforts to force a George Soros-founded university out of the country in Budapest, Hungary, April 2, 2017. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Students shout slogans during a demonstration against Prime Minister Viktor Orban's efforts to force a George Soros-founded university out of the country in Budapest, Hungary, April 2, 2017. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

People protest against Prime Minister Viktor Orban's efforts to force a George Soros-founded university out of the country in Budapest, Hungary, April 2, 2017. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

People protest against Prime Minister Orban's efforts to force a George Soros-founded university out of the country in Budapest, Hungary, April 2, 2017. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST Hungary approved a new law on Tuesday that could force a university founded by financier George Soros out of the country despite protests against the plan in Budapest and condemnation abroad.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a critic of liberal civil organisations funded by Soros, said last week the Central European University had violated regulations in awarding diplomas, an allegation the college rejects.

The law, which the government says is designed to address the administrative shortcomings of foreign universities, marks the latest clampdown on independent institutions that has seen Orban allies increase their influence over the judiciary, the media and the central bank.

U.S. and European leaders have spoken out in defence of the university and of academic freedom in general.

But Orban's human affairs minister told parliament that institutions backed by Soros were trying to undermine the government.

"The organisations of George Soros operating in Hungary and around the world are just such pseudo-civilian agents, and we are committed to stamping out such activity," Zoltan Balog said.

CEU, founded in Budapest in 1991, has 1,400 students. It said it operated lawfully. The school will challenge the law's constitutionality and mount an international campaign to convince Orban's government to reverse course, CEU Rector Michael Ignatieff told a press conference.

Ignatieff spoke from Washington DC, where he is meeting lawmakers and government members, including Deputy Secretary of State Thomas Shannon.

"We will respectfully ask the president of Hungary to exercise his constitutional responsibility (regarding) the legislation," he said.

"In the fight to save CEU we are fighting for the academic freedom of all Hungarian institutions of higher learning."

LOCAL PROTEST, INTERNATIONAL SUPPORT

Thousands of students, professors and supporters rallied in Budapest on Sunday demanding the government withdraw the draft legislation. Another protest is planned on Tuesday.

The new law sets several requirements that could force the CEU to leave Hungary.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier urged the European Parliament on Tuesday to defend human rights, specifically citing CEU.

"Europe should not remain silent, if civil society, even science – we are seeing now at the Central European University in Budapest – is being stifled," Steinmeier said.

The Council of Europe, Europe's leading human rights organisation, said it was following developments.

Under the law, foreign universities must have campuses in Budapest and their home country. The CEU operates in Budapest but is the only international college with no overseas branch.

Foreign universities can henceforth only award degrees in Hungary if its government and, in CEU's case, the United States sign an accord on the matter within six months of the law taking effect.

The top U.S. diplomat in Hungary said Washington was "disappointed by the accelerated passage of legislation targeting Central European University."

"The United States will continue to advocate for its independence and unhindered operation in Hungary," chargé d'affaires David Kostelancik said.

"This (bill) has zero professional justification," Socialist lawmaker Istvan Hiller, a former education minister, told parliament.

More than 500 international academics including 17 Nobel Laureates have voiced their support, and the U.S. State Department urged Budapest "to avoid taking any legislative action that would compromise CEU's operations or independence."

(Additional reporting by Joseph Nasr in Berlin; Editing by Stephen Powell and Hugh Lawson)