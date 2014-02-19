BUDAPEST Hungary supports proposals to impose sanctions on Ukraine if it fails to resolve a crisis after clashes between protesters and police in Kiev killed and wounded dozens of people, a Hungarian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We support them," Gabor Kaleta told Reuters on the sidelines of a news conference when asked about a Polish call for European Union leaders to impose sanctions.

"The Ukrainian government has a decisive role in resolving the situation and if it does not fulfil this responsibility, then it will have to be enforced by international sanctions as well," Kaleta added.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)