BUDAPEST Hungary's ruling Fidesz party will decide on a new round of cuts in household utility rates in January, parliamentary group leader Antal Rogan said late on Saturday.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's party, which will fight an election early next year, has pushed through two rounds of cuts in electricity, gas and heating prices worth about 20 percent, moves likely to prove popular before the poll.

Orban's government, which is in a drive to boost state influence in the sector partly through acquisitions, says Hungarians pay too much for energy relative to what they earn.

"I think a third round of price cuts can be implemented," Rogan told private broadcaster HirTV in an interview, adding that a decision by ruling party lawmakers could be made early next month.

Without specifying the scope and extent of the planned new cuts, Rogan said the aim was to get prices to a "European average", possibly in a single step.

The price cuts have contributed to a plunge in inflation to 40-year-lows at 0.9 percent, helping the central bank reduce its base rate to record lows. Analysts expect the bank to cut its main rate further, to 3 percent, on Tuesday.

