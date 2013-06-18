Hungarian Laszlo Csatary, suspected of war crimes against Jews during Word War Two, leaves the prosecution building in Budapest July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

BUDAPEST Hungarian prosecutors on Tuesday charged Laszlo Csatary, 98, with war crimes committed during World War Two, saying he helped deport Jews to Auschwitz.

"He is charged with the unlawful execution and torturing of people thus committing war crimes partly as a culprit, partly as an accomplice," Bettina Bagoly, a spokeswoman for the Budapest Chief Prosecutor's Office said. She said Csatary's case would go to trial within three months.

Nazi-hunters from the Simon Wiesenthal Center had named Csatary their most wanted war crimes suspect last year.

