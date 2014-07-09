BUDAPEST Central European airline Wizz Air is not in talks with potential buyers, a company spokesman was quoted as saying by business website Portfolio on Wednesday, denying media reports that Air France KLM (AIRF.PA) was in advanced talks to buy the budget carrier.

"Wizz Air, thanks to its successes, is often approached by possible investors," the spokesman, Daniel de Carvalho said. "... Wizz Air is not in such talks at the moment."

The low-cost airline last month scrapped plans to raise 200 million euros (159.14 million pounds) on the London stock market.

(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by David Goodman)