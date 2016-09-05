Toshiba shares fall after report trust banks preparing to sue
TOKYO Shares of Toshiba Corp tumbled as much as 5.8 percent in early trade on Monday after a newspaper report that some trust banks are preparing to sue the company for damages.
Oilfield services company Hunting Plc (HTG.L) said it amended the terms of its credit facility after reporting a first-half loss due to low commodity prices.
Under the new terms, the size of the facility was cut to $200 million (£150.26 million) from $350 million, dividends are suspended until June 30 2018, and annual capital expenditure for 2017 and 2018 was capped at $30 million each, the company said.
Hunting, which provides drilling tools to oil and gas producers, posted an underlying loss from operations of $50.8 million for the six months to June 30 from a profit of $20.4 million a year earlier.
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
TOKYO Shares of Toshiba Corp tumbled as much as 5.8 percent in early trade on Monday after a newspaper report that some trust banks are preparing to sue the company for damages.
TOKYO Oil prices extended declines on Monday, dragged down by signs of growing output in the United States that would partly offset production cuts by OPEC and other producers.
LONDON They might not be black and the steering wheel will be on the other side but London's distinctive cabs should hit Europe's city streets next year, the chief executive of the London Taxi Company (LTC) told Reuters.