Warnings and watches for Hurricane Irene were extended northward, along the U.S. East Coast, even as it weakened slightly, the U.S. National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said in a report Friday.

"Irene is a category two hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale. Some re-intensification is possible today," NHC said.

At 5 a.m. EDT (10 a.m. British time), Hurricane Irene was located about 420 miles (675 km) southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour (175 km/h).

The NHC said a hurricane watch was in place from the North Carolina/Virginia border to Sandy Hook, New Jersey, including Delaware Bay. Also, Chesapeake Bay, South of Smith Point was changed to a hurricane warning.

The NHC said the hurricane was presently moving north at 14 miles per hour (22 km/h).

NHC added that Irene was expected to be near the threshold between category two and three as it reaches the coast of North Carolina.

(Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)