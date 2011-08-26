NEW YORK Hurricane Irene may cut power to between 5 million and 7 million customers when it batters the East Coast of the United States this weekend, Deutsche Bank's meteorologists said in a note on Friday.

Hurricane Irene is likely to be the biggest to hit the region for 60 years, said meteorologists Corey Lefkof in Houston, Texas and Matt Lanza in Jacksonville, Florida. The two meteorologists analyse the likely impact of weather events on companies, currencies and commodities for Deutsche Bank's traders and clients.

"This is not 1985 Gloria or 1991 Bob for reference as those were smaller hurricanes in comparison," the note said. "This is more like the 1930s or 1950s style hurricanes that were much larger in size and were more historic with their damage potential."

The analysts said that while predicting power outages is an inexact science, Hurricane Gloria had cut power to 3.2 million customers from Pennsylvania to New England in 1985.

"That storm was much weaker than this, and smaller in scale. Given the population growth, the lack of any hurricanes since Bob in 1991, the risk is for 5 to 7 million customers without power," they said, adding the estimate included North Carolina and Virginia.

Forecasters expect the menacing Category 2 hurricane to rake up the densely populated U.S. East Coast beginning on Saturday and moving on Sunday to New York, America's most populous city with more than 8 million residents, and beyond.

On Friday, tens of thousands of coastal residents were evacuating, starting in eastern North Carolina, where Irene is due to make its first U.S. landfall.

Irene weakened slightly early on Friday -- to a Category 2 hurricane from a Category 3 on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale -- but still was carrying winds of up to 105 miles per hour (165 kph).

The Miami-based hurricane centre said Irene could strengthen as it closed on North Carolina and was expected to be between Category 2 and 3 on its first landfall there.

Lefkof and Lanza warned 5-12 inches of rain could fall all the way up the coast to New England.

While hurricanes normally weaken as they make landfall, the meteorologists said Hurricane Irene was a "unique" storm that was exceptionally wide, and its current path skirting up the coastline would spread heavy rain and strong gales further inland.

They added that the storm surge would likely be worse than during other hurricanes that have hit the region in the past as it coincides with a new moon, when tide levels are higher than normal.

(Reporting by David Sheppard; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)